The Assam government on Tuesday suspended an officer of the Anti-Narcotic Squad and transferred other personnel who fired at a former students’ leader in Nagaon district last month. It has also ordered the disbanding of the Anti-Narcotic Squad.

On January 22, Kriti Kamal Bora, the former general secretary of Nowgong College, had intervened when he saw the police personnel beating up two acquaintances in Nagaon’s Kachalukhua town. The police told Kriti Bora to leave the spot but when he got off from his motorcycle they assaulted him and then shot him in the knee.

At that time, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra had claimed that Bora was involved in the illegal trade of drugs.

A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur was formed to inquire into the firing. Based on its report, the Assam Home Department on Tuesday asked the director general of the Assam Police to suspend Armed Branch Sub-Inspector Pradeep Bania immediately. Meanwhile, Mishra and other officers involved in the case will be transferred out of the district.

The government has also sought a departmental inquiry by a senior officer into the role of all police personnel involved in the incident.

The Assam director general of police has also been told to ensure the safety of the witnesses in the case.

Kriti Bora’s elder brother, Koustav Bora, said that while the family appreciated the action, it was not enough, reported The Indian Express. “We demand that the officer who shot at him be arrested, not just suspended,” he said.

He also said that Nagaon Superintendent of Police Mishra should retract his allegations that Kriti Bora was involved in peddling drugs.

When Kriti Bora was assaulted on January 22, the police had allegedly seized eight vials containing heroin. But, Bora had claimed that the police personnel were drunk.

Political parties had condemned the shooting incident and expressed concern about the police impunity in the state.