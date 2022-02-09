The big news: Modi says there is atmosphere of pro-incumbency before polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka High Court seeks larger bench to hear the hijab row, and Indian Army rescues trekker in stuck on a hill in Kerala for over 40 hours
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Atmosphere of pro-incumbency in poll-bound states, says Narendra Modi: In an interview with ANI, the prime minister spoke on various topics, including the upcoming elections and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
- Karnataka High Court refers the matter of whether students should be allowed to wear the hijabs in educational institutions to a larger bench: Police ban protests near educational institutions for two weeks
- Indian Army rescues trekker stuck on a hill in Kerala for over 40 hours:R Babu had been trapped in a niche on the hill in Palakkad district for about two days.
- Tribunals in Assam have declared over 1.43 lakh people as ‘foreigners’, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: As many as 329 of them have been deported to their countries till February 1, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said.
- Malala Yousafzai urges Indian leaders to stop marginalisation of Muslim women: Sharing a Scroll.in article on Twitter, the Nobel laureate said that not allowing Muslim girls to go to school while wearing hijabs is ‘horrifying’.
- I was threatened to be jailed for not helping to topple Maharashtra government, alleges Sanjay Raut: In a letter to the vice president, the Shiv Sena leader also alleged that central agencies were ‘harassing’ his party leaders, family and friends.
- Congress will waive all farm loans within 10 days if elected, says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress has identified unemployment and inflation as the biggest challenges for Uttar Pradesh, she said.
- Haryana Cabinet clears anti-conversion Bill: The draft Bill stated that the burden of proof lies on the accused person.
- Centre says it doesn’t agree with India’s press freedom ranking, questions methodology: The home ministry alleged that the World Press Freedom Index produced by Reporters Without Borders had a low sample size.
- All 2,051 families evicted from Assam’s Garukhuti village to be relocated to Dalgaon: Two residents of Garukhuti had been killed in police firing during an eviction drive in the village in September.