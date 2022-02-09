The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday referred the matter of allowing students to wear hijabs in educational institutions to a larger bench, Live Law reported.

“Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ [chief justice] to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter,” Justice Krishna Dixit said.

Dixit has been hearing petitions filed by students of Government Women’s Pre-University College in Kundapura town of Udupi district seeking permission to wear hijabs in the educational institute. These students have been protesting for nearly a month.

Over the past few days, Hindu students at several places in Karnataka have protested against women wearing hijabs to college.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Karnataka’s advocate general opposed referring the matter to a larger bench. He said that the matter had already become “larger” and “everybody was looking up to the court for a decision”.

“There may be emotions outside the court but the question of law is to be decided by the court,” the advocate general said.

Advocate Devadatt Kamat, who is representing the petitioners, asked the court to allow students to attend classed while wearing hijabs till the end of the academic year, which ends in two months.

In response, the advocate general said that an interim order at this stage of hearing will amount to “allowing the petition”.

Justice Dixit, however, said that the interim pleas also needed to be scrutinised by a larger bench.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government announced that all high schools and colleges in the state will remain shut for three days between February 9 and February 11. This was after videos from at least two more colleges showed groups of men wearing saffron scarves protesting against women wearing hijabs.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the High Court had asked students holding protests to maintain peace and tranquillity. Justice Dixit had blamed a “mischievous section” which he said was keeping the controversy “burning”.

“But making agitation, going on the street, shouting slogans, attacking students, students attacking others, these are not good things,” Dixit said.

Also read:

Confrontations between student groups

On Tuesday, two groups of students had held protests at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi district on the wearing of hijabs inside the campus.

Muslim students shouted slogans of “we want justice” as a large group of male students wearing saffron shawls and headgear confronted them. A video showed the Hindu students waving their shawls and shouting slogans.

The protestors from the Hindu community said that they got the saffron shawls from Hindutva organisation Hindu Jagrana Vedike.

A large number of police personnel were called to the college to control the situation. Both groups of students were barred from entering the college.