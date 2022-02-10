India on Thursday morning recorded 67,084 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall infection count to 4,24,78,060 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was 5.99% fewer than Wednesday’s count 71,365 Covid-19 cases.

The toll climbed to 5,06,520 after 1,241 people died in the last 24 hours. This includes 627 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its fatality count on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate marginally dropped to 4.44% from 4.54% on Wednesday, government data showed. The active caseload in the country stood at 7,90,789. So far, 4,11,80,751 patients have recovered.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has so far administered 1,71,28,19,947 vaccine doses to beneficiaries. Of this, 46,44,382 shots were administered in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that Covid-19 “isn’t finished with us” as the daily infection count fell and sought more support from countries to fight the pandemic, reported The Associated Press.

According to the World Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological report released on Tuesday, case count fell 17% worldwide over the last week, including a 50% decline in the United States, while deaths rose by 7%.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 40.29 crore people and caused 57.75 lakh deaths, data on the Johns Hopkins University showed.