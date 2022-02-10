India on Wednesday said that the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the 2016 Pathankot attack are yet to get justice.

TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made the statement while speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting.

“India is acutely aware of the human cost of terrorism,” Tirumurti said. “We remain fully committed to bringing the perpetrators of these terror attacks to justice.”

📺Watch: Permanent Representative @AmbTSTirumurti speak at the #UNSC Meeting on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts' ⤵️@MeaIndia #IndiainUNSC pic.twitter.com/wEEuTx5RAG — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) February 9, 2022

Both, Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks saw multiple deaths.

At least 166 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in the attacks that began on November 26, 2008, in various parts of Mumbai city. The attacks lasted four days and were carried out by Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In Pathankot, the Indian Air Force base was attacked on January 2, 2016, by six terrorists of Pakistani group, Jaish-e-Mohammed. All the terrorists and seven Indian soldiers were killed in the operation.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Tirumurti said that terrorism in one country could be a threat to the peace and security of the entire world.

“Our response should be unified, and unequivocal,” Tirumurti said. “We should not forget the fact that, even after 20 years of September 11 attacks, we have leaders who, without any remorse, continue to defend Osama Bin Laden as a martyr.”

Tirumurti was referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had called the slain Al-Qaeda chief a martyr in 2020, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Indian Ambassador also raised concern regarding the use of social media, encrypted messaging services, cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding platforms by terrorist outfits.

“We need to work together to develop appropriate solutions and evolve global standards to address these threats,” he said.