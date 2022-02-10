The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two phases of Manipur Assembly polls to February 28 and March 5, ANI reported. The earlier dates were February 27 and March 3.

On February 3, the All Manipur Christian Organisation had raised objections to the date for first phase of the elections scheduled to be held on February 27. Members of the body said that February 27 being a Sunday, is a day of worship for the Christian community which accounts for more than 41% of the state’s population, according to Census 2011.

On February 7, the members of the organisation staged a sit-in protest at many places in the state. The All Manipur Christian Organisation also warned of intensifying the agitation if the authorities do not fulfill their demand.

On Tuesday Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that he had met representatives of political parties, district election officers and senior police officials in Imphal. He had said that he would look into the demands of the residents.