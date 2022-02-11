A woman was killed and two people were trapped after the roof of an apartment collapsed at a residential complex in Gurugram on Thursday, reported ANI.

The mishap occurred at Chintels Paradiso in the city’s Sector 109 area around 7.30 pm when the slab of a living room on the sixth floor of the 18-storey building collapsed during repair work. The debris fell through to the first floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Yadav said a woman’s body has been recovered. Yadav said that two other persons – a man and woman – were trapped. The man has been identified as Arun Kumar Shrivastava, the managing director of Central Warehousing Corporation, reported The Hindu.

The police officer clarified that besides these two people, no one else was trapped. He said that Shrivastava’s leg was stuck under the debris and he was being rescued. He was expected to make a recovery, reported NDTV.

“He [Shrivastava] has been given first aid and efforts are being made to pull him out,” Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (Gurugram) Gulshan Kalra said.

Haryana | Morning visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed, yesterday.



NDRF, SDRF & other teams are on the spot.

Yadav said that prima facie, it seemed that the repair work on the sixth floor could have led to the damage in the living room areas.

“Other rooms intact from 6-1 floor,” he added. “The enquiry will be ordered tomorrow [Friday]. Action will be taken in case of lapses.”

Some residents of the complex told The Hindu that structural changes were being carried out in the flat and that they could have led to the accident.

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the police and the fire department were working to rescue the trapped people.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a tweet said that he was personally monitoring the situation and prayed for everyone’s safety.

Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety.

On Friday, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad said strict action will be taken against the builder for the quality of construction material used in the building, reported ANI.

Daultabad told ANI that an investigation will also be conducted to ascertain the reasons behind the mishap.

“We are focussing on rescue completion to save lives right now,” he added. “I met the person who is partially trapped. He is fine.”