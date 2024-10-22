Bengaluru: One killed, several trapped as under-construction building collapses
While 14 persons were rescued, five are missing, the deputy police commissioner said.
One worker was killed and several other persons were trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall, PTI reported.
The incident took place in the city’s Babusapalya area. The officials from the fire and emergency department were at the site and rescue operations were on.
About 20 persons were trapped, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) D Devaraja.
“One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing,” the news agency quoted him as saying.
The preliminary inquiry indicates that the seven-floor building collapsed, trapping the individuals underneath, PTI quoted an unidentified fire department official as saying.