The big news: Rana Ayyub says she did not misuse Covid-19 relief funds, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka HC bars students from wearing hijabs, saffron scarves, and missing Dalit woman’s body found on plot near ex-SP minister’s property.
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Journalist Rana Ayyub refuted allegations that she diverted funds she raised to help those affected by Covid-19: The Enforcement Directorate had attached Rs 1.77 crore worth of her bank deposits citing a money laundering investigation.
- The Karnataka High Court has barred students from wearing the hijab or saffron scarves in schools and colleges: Parents have alleged that the phone numbers of protesting students were leaked online. The Supreme Court has said it will hear the case at the appropriate time
- Missing Dalit woman found buried near former SP minister’s hermitage in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, his son arrested: The woman’s mother had accused the former minister’s son of kidnapping her.
- Judge who gave ‘skin-to-skin’ verdict resigns after being denied promotion: Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court had created controversy with her interpretation of what constitutes as sexual assault under the POCSO Act.
- ‘I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax’: Nirmala Sitharaman on cryptocurrency gains: A decision on banning private cryptocurrencies will be taken after consultation with stakeholders, said Finance Minister Sitharaman.
- Quad countries will work for ‘free, open and inclusive’ Indo-Pacific region, says S Jaishankar: The foreign minister is in Melbourne for the fourth meeting of the grouping which also comprises US, Japan and Australia.
- Kasganj custodial death: Allahabad HC orders second autopsy on victim’s body at Delhi AIIM: The father of the deceased man has alleged that the the first postmortem report was ‘dubious’ and ‘manufactured’.
- Kashmir: Policeman killed, three others injured in grenade attack by militants in Bandipora: At least three gunfights have taken place in the Union Territory between suspected militants and members of armed forces over two weeks.
- Lata Mangeshkar’s brother says family does not want a memorial for her at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park: The singer died at a hospital in the city on February 6.
- Joe Biden urges US citizens to leave Ukraine, says won’t send troops to evacuate them: Since early this year, Russia has amassed close to 1.3 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border.