A look at the biggest developments of the day:

  1. Journalist Rana Ayyub refuted allegations that she diverted funds she raised to help those affected by Covid-19: The Enforcement Directorate had attached Rs 1.77 crore worth of her bank deposits citing a money laundering investigation.
  2. The Karnataka High Court has barred students from wearing the hijab or saffron scarves in schools and colleges: Parents have alleged that the phone numbers of protesting students were leaked online. The Supreme Court has said it will hear the case at the appropriate time
  3. Missing Dalit woman found buried near former SP minister’s hermitage in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, his son arrested: The woman’s mother had accused the former minister’s son of kidnapping her.
  4. Judge who gave ‘skin-to-skin’ verdict resigns after being denied promotion: Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court had created controversy with her interpretation of what constitutes as sexual assault under the POCSO Act.
  5. ‘I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax’: Nirmala Sitharaman on cryptocurrency gains:  A decision on banning private cryptocurrencies will be taken after consultation with stakeholders, said Finance Minister Sitharaman.
  6. Quad countries will work for ‘free, open and inclusive’ Indo-Pacific  region, says S Jaishankar: The foreign minister is in Melbourne for the fourth meeting of the grouping which also comprises US, Japan and Australia.
  7. Kasganj custodial death: Allahabad HC orders second autopsy  on victim’s body at Delhi AIIM: The father of the deceased man has alleged that the the first postmortem report was ‘dubious’ and ‘manufactured’.
  8. Kashmir: Policeman killed, three others injured in grenade attack  by militants in Bandipora: At least three gunfights have taken place in the Union Territory between suspected militants and members of armed forces over two weeks.
  9. Lata Mangeshkar’s brother says family does not want a memorial  for her at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park: The singer died at a hospital in the city on February 6.
  10. Joe Biden urges US citizens to leave Ukraine,  says won’t send troops to evacuate them: Since early this year, Russia has amassed close to 1.3 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border.