India on Sunday recorded 44,877 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 4,26,31,421 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number of new cases was 11% fewer than Saturday’s count 50,407 Covid-19 cases.

The toll rose to 5,08,665 as 684 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The active case tally in the country stood at 5,37,045, while the daily positivity rate came at 3.17%.