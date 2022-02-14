Equity markets extended their losses on Monday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost nearly 2% each during the early trading hours.

At 10.30 am, the Sensex was down 1,046.65 points or 1.80% at 57,106.27 and the Nifty slipped 349.60 points or 2.01% at 17,025.15.

Experts said that the plunge was a result of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has amassed an estimated 1,00,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, raising fears of an invasion.

“Sentiments have turned very negative for the short-term with the heightened tension over the Ukraine crisis,” Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services told the Economic Times.

Vijaykumar added that higher crude oil price is another major macro concern for India. “If crude remains at levels of $95 for an extended period of time, the RBI will be forced to revise upwards its 4.5% CPI inflation projection for FY23,” he added.

During Monday’s trade, all major sectoral sub-indices faced losses. The Nifty Bank, Auto, Media and Realty sub-indices suffered losses ranging between 1.67% to 2.76%.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv were the biggest laggards with losses between 1.78% to

3.73%.