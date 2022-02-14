Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday defended his remark urging voters not to let the state become like Kashmir, West Bengal or Kerala, saying that he was alerting the people ahead of the Assembly elections.

In an interview to ANI, the chief minister alleged that people from Bengal were going to Uttar Pradesh to spread anarchy there. “For this, it was necessary to alert people against it saying that ‘be alert – the security, respect that you are getting, people have come to disrupt that and do not let that happen’,” he said. “It was my responsibility to alert people.”

Adityanath claimed that the first phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh was held peacefully, whereas during the West Bengal elections, Bharatiya Janata Party workers were “tortured” and anarchy was at its peak. “Similar was the case in Kerala,” he said. “The violence and the political killings that have happened in these two states, where else has it happened?”

The chief minister had on January 9 released a video message urging people to vote, during which he made the references to Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala. The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh was held on February 10, and the second phase is underway on Monday. Five more phases of the election will take place till March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Adityanath’s comment had drawn sharp responses from several political leaders. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that if Uttar Pradesh turns into Kerala, it would “enjoy the best education, health services and social welfare”.

If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

In a similar vein, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Union Territory has “less poverty, better human development indices, less crime and generally better standards of living” than Uttar Pradesh.

He should be so lucky. J&K has less poverty, better human development indices, less crime & generally better standards of living than U.P. What we lack is good governance over the last 3-4 years but that is a temporary phenomenon. https://t.co/uhGKvZxUrp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 10, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that India is beautiful in all its colours “from Kashmir to Kerala” and “from Gujarat to West Bengal”. He added that political leaders should not insult the spirit of India.

‘80-20 remark not in the context of religion’: Adityanath

Meanwhile, Adityanath on Monday claimed that his recent remark that the Uttar Pradesh elections were an “80 versus 20 battle” was not made in the context of any religion or caste, according to ANI.

Several Opposition parties alleged that Adityanath had made the remark to create religious divide. The figures of 80% and 20% are roughly those of the Hindu and Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath, however, said that the statement was in the nature of a reaction. “I said 80% people are with BJP, and 20% always oppose us and will do so this time too,” he said. “I didn’t say it in the context of religion or caste.”

#WATCH | "It's a reaction to action. I said 80% people are with BJP & 20% always oppose us & will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste..," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his '80 vs 20' remark pic.twitter.com/TsGI6MrtFm — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

The chief minister claimed that 80% referred to the proportion of people who want development, while 20% meant those with a negative mindset.

Adityanath also told ANI that those who “dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind” should understand that India will run according to the Constitution and not according to the Shariat or Islamic law. Ghazwa-e-Hind refers to Muslim holy warriors conquering India. Both Hindu and Muslim religious extremists have referred to the term on several occasions in varying contexts.

“I also want to say it clearly that the dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will not be fulfilled even till Qayamat [the day of judgement, according to Islamic belief],” the chief minister said.

Adityanath spoke about protests in Karnataka seeking permission for Muslim students to wear hijabs in educational institutions and said that people need to follow rules in schools.

“Am I asking the people and workers in UP to wear saffron?” the chief minister asked. “What they want to wear is their choice. But in schools, there should be a dress code. This is the matter of schools and the discipline in schools.”