Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka will reopen from February 16, ANI reported on Monday, citing the state’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai had said that he would hold a meeting with Nagesh on the matter.

Schools up to Class 10 reopened in Karnataka on Monday after having been shut for six days.

On February 8, Karnataka had ordered all high schools and colleges in the state to be shut as tensions escalated in educational institutions in several parts of the state. During the closure, the Karnataka High Court, in an interim order, directed students to not wear “religious clothes” to schools and colleges.

On Monday, Nagesh told reporters that the High Court’s order will be followed when colleges reopen on Wednesday, reported the Deccan Herald.

Nagesh said that if a uniform has been prescribed by authorities of an educational institution, it must be followed.

“Wherever there’s no prescribed uniform, we will decide on a dress code,” the Deccan Herald quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police will ensure law and order is maintained as classes resume. Jnanendra also stressed that the High Court’s order must be followed. He added that the police will support the decisions taken by the school and college authorities.

