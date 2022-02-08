Protests against students wearing hijabs spread to yet another college in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Tuesday, hours ahead of a High Court hearing on the matter, ANI reported.

Visuals showed Muslim students wearing hijabs at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College shouting slogans of “we want justice” as a large group of male students wearing saffron shawls and headgear confront them. The male students are then seen waving their shawls and shouting slogans.

#WATCH | Protests erupt at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi as students wearing hijab & another group of students wearing saffron stoles-headgears raise slogans on college campus.



Karnataka HC to hear a plea today against hijab ban in several junior colleges of state. pic.twitter.com/f65loUWFLP — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

At MGM College in Udupi. Girls who want to wear the hijab and boys wearing the saffron shawl are now arguing with each other. College management requesting everyone to stay calm. pic.twitter.com/K0uJ66VYhQ — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 8, 2022

Earlier in the day, both groups of students were barred from entering the college, The News Minute reported. The protestors from the Hindu community said that they got the saffron shawls from Hindutva organisation Hindu Jagrana Vedike.

A Muslim student said that the college management told them to either remove their hijabs or go back home, Times Now reported. Another student said that the college earlier allowed them to wear hijabs, but has suddenly started objecting to them.

A large number of police personnel were called to the college to control the situation, according to NDTV.

Confrontations between groups of students on the wearing of the hijab have spread to a large number of colleges in Karnataka in the past few days. On February 5, the Karnataka government had passed an order that barred students from wearing clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said students must adhere to the dress code mentioned in the order on February 5 till the High Court takes up the case.

Five students of the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi have filed the case in the High Court. Students at the pre-university college had protested for nearly a month after the college did not allow them to attend classes while wearing hijabs.

On Monday, the college allowed students wearing hijabs to enter the campus. However, they were not allowed to attend classes and were instead given permission to protest inside a hall in the college building.

Several Congress leaders have expressed solidarity with the Muslim students. On February 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had remarked on the incidents saying that the future of Indian daughters was being robbed.

“By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “Ma [mother] Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the Indian Constitution gives the right to practice religion, which means one can wear clothes as per their religion. He said prohibiting students wearing the hijab from entering schools is a violation of their fundamental rights.

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, however, claimed that the state government will not allow the “Talibanisation” of the education system.