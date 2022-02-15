Indian government-owned television channel Sansad TV’s YouTube account was terminated on Tuesday by the platform for allegedly violating its community guidelines.

It is not presently clear as to which guidelines the channel is said to have violated. A mail sent by The Indian Express to Google, which owns YouTube, reportedly did not get a response.



Meanwhile, the Sansad TV Lok Sabha account on YouTube is functioning.

Sansad TV was created in March 2021 by merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV. The channel broadcasts live proceedings from both Houses of Parliament as well as some recorded programmes.

According to YouTube’s community guidelines page, the platform enforces the regulations using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning. The platform states that it applies the guidelines to everyone equally, “regardless of the subject or the creator’s background, political viewpoint, position or affiliation”.

The violations and restrictions listed in the guidelines pertain to fake engagement, impersonation, child safety, nudity and sexual content, among other things.