A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda treasury case in the fodder scam, ANI reported.

Yadav has already been convicted in four other cases related to the scam.

The alleged fodder scam, exposed in 1996, pertains to the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle. Yadav was the chief minister of the state at the time.

Yadav had been in jail since December 2017 after being convicted in the other cases. He was granted bail in the Dumka treasury case on April 17. Yadav had got bail in two other cases in 2019 and 2020.