Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said that he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

“I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years,” Kumar wrote in the letter.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh had also resigned ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.