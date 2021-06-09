Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi, ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Union minister Piyush Goyal was present at the party headquarters when Prasada switched sides. Prasada, who was once considered a close aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reportedly wields a considerable influence among the Brahmins of Uttar Pradesh. He had won from Shahjahanpur and Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He became a minister twice in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government.

“I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation,” Prasada said after joining the saffron party. “In the last 8 to 10 years, I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional and individual-centric, but this is the national party.”

He also claimed that only the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can tackle the challenges facing India currently. “What is the point in being a party if you can’t help the people you represent,” he asked. “I felt I was unable to do that in Congress. I thank people in Congress who blessed me all these years but now I will work as a dedicated BJP worker.”

Prasada was part of a group of 23 dissenting leaders who had questioned the Congress’ functioning in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi last year. He had later dismissed allegations that the intention of the letter was to target the top leadership.

It was signed by a group of senior leaders including former Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, and former ministers Shashi Tharoor and Milind Deora.

Prasada met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Goyal before joining the party.

The 47-year-old leader’s father and Congress veteran Jitendra Prasada had once contested against Sonia Gandhi for the party presidency. He died in 2002.