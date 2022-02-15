In a veiled reference, India on Monday described Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism” and called on the international community to take action without delay against the terror outfits allegedly operating under its control.

At the United Nations Security Council meeting of Counter-Terrorism Committee, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Rajesh Parihar said that the world had witnessed the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

“We all know from where the perpetrators of these attacks came from,” Parihar said, apparently referring to Pakistan.

The counsellor said that it was regretful that the victims of these attacks were yet to get justice and the perpetrators were walking free and “enjoying state support and hospitality”. He said that the “neighbouring country” has consistently seen attacks on religious, ethnic and sectarian minorities and such incidents have been bolstered by its “patronage of radical outfits”.

“The mainstreaming of radicalism and communal ideology by the state has also provided a fertile environment for the growth of terror infrastructure in the region,” Parihar said.

The counsellor also said that terrorist groups were using unmanned aerial vehicles for cross-border trafficking of drugs and arms.

“This cannot happen without connivance and support of the state agencies controlling the territory from where these terrorists are operating,” Parihar said. “We call upon them to cease their despicable acts. There is need for CTED [Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate] to focus on such activities as well in their reporting.”

Parihar said that terrorist organisations in the South Asian region were spreading hatred against India and other countries through internet and social media. He claimed that these organisation raise funds through “fake charities” and crowdfunding by portraying themselves as humanitarian non-governmental organisations.

The counsellor said that it was urgently needed that the UN and intergovernmental organisation, the Financial Action Task Force, focuses on these aspects of terror financing.

“It is equally important to call out the masterminds behind these terrorist plots and not let them mislead the international community by painting themselves as victims of terrorism,” he said. “We need to call their bluff and hold them accountable for their deeds.”

India made the statement at the UN on the third year anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

On February 14, 2019, an explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into a bus carrying 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, killing all of them. Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August 2020, the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet in the case, naming Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and 18 others.