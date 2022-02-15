Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident in Sonipat district of Haryana on Tuesday late evening, ANI reported, citing the police.

Sidhu was one of the accused persons in the case related to the violence at the Red Fort in New Delhion January 26, 2021, during a tractor rally protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.

The police said Sidhu’s car rammed into a stationary truck near the Pipli toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, according to ANI. The accident took place around 8.30 pm. The Pipli toll plaza is located in Sonipat district’s Kharkhoda town, around 30 kilometres from the Singhu border which was a major site of the farmers’ protests, according The Tribune.

Visuals of the car from the accident site. Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after he rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, as per Haryana Police

Sidhu was travelling from New Delhi to Punjab. He sustained severe injuries and died before he could be admitted to a hospital, an unidentified police officer told The Tribune.

On Republic Day last year, farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws held a tractor march to Delhi. Deviating from the official route for the tractor rally, a section of the protesters gathered at the Red Fort and hoisted flags on the monument, leading to clashes with the police.

Farmers’ bodies had blamed Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana for the violence. Two first information reports had been filed against Sidhu in relation to the matter.

In one of the cases, he was granted bail on April 17, but was re-arrested within hours on the basis of the second complaint against him. The second FIR was filed on a complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India for causing damage to the Red Fort.