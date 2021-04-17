A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Deep Sidhu who is accused of instigating violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, Bar and Bench reported. Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen of the Tis Hazari Court directed Sidhu to furnish two local sureties of Rs 30,000 each.

As bail conditions, the court also asked Sidhu to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of the case and keep his mobile phone switched on and its location activated, Live Law reported. He has been asked to appear before the court on days of hearing of the case and confirm his location with the investigating officer on the first and 15th of each month.

On Monday, the court had reserved its judgement on Sidhu’s bail petition.

Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on February 9. They alleged that the 36-year-old actor entered the Red Fort with swords, sticks and flags on January 26 and gave speeches to incite violence.

During the trial, Sidhu’s counsel Abhishek Gupta had argued that his client was only a peaceful protestor, and his implication in the case was a “classic example” of media trial. Gupta had claimed that there was nothing on record to show that Sidhu participated in violence or instigated others to do so.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Advocate KP Singh had contended that Sidhu was the main conspirator behind the Red Fort violence and that his intention was to disregard the national flag.

At least one protestor was killed and over 300 police officers were injured after a section of farmers agitating against the contentious new agriculture laws, took to the streets of Delhi on Republic Day on tractors, horses and on foot to call for the repeal of the legislations. Protestors broke through barricades and poured into the city, clashing with a police force that tried to push them back with tear gas and a baton charge.

One group of protestors forced their way into the Red Fort. A few protestors also climbed a flagstaff and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, a religious flag that flies atop gurudwaras.

The Delhi Police registered a criminal case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and invoked sedition charges in connection with the violence at Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding that the Centre repeal the three laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies.

They have hunkered down with supplies that they say will last them for months, and have resolved to not leave until their demands are met. In January, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the farm laws until further orders.