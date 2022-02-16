India on Wednesday recorded 30,615 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 4,27,23,558 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number of cases was 10.47% more than Tuesday’s count of 27,409 infections.

With 517 deaths over the past 24 hours, the toll climbed to 5,09,872.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.45% from Tuesday’s 2.23%. Currently, there are 3,70,240 active cases in the country, and 4,18,43,446 patients have recovered from the infection.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

In the past 24 hours, 41,54,476 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country, taking the total number of shots administered to 1,73,86,81,675 since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.