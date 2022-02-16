Coronavirus: India records 517 deaths, logs 30,615 new cases
Currently, there are 3,70,240 active cases in the country.
India on Wednesday recorded 30,615 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 4,27,23,558 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number of cases was 10.47% more than Tuesday’s count of 27,409 infections.
With 517 deaths over the past 24 hours, the toll climbed to 5,09,872.
The daily positivity rate increased to 2.45% from Tuesday’s 2.23%. Currently, there are 3,70,240 active cases in the country, and 4,18,43,446 patients have recovered from the infection.
In the past 24 hours, 41,54,476 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country, taking the total number of shots administered to 1,73,86,81,675 since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.