The Haryana Police have filed a case against an unknown driver for being involved in the road accident in which Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died, India Today reported on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old actor was killed after his car rammed into a stationary truck near the Pipli toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway around 8.30 pm. He was travelling with his friend Reena Rai from New Delhi to Punjab. Rai survived the accident.

The police in Sonipat district filed a first information report based on a complaint by Sidhu’s brother Surjeet. They have invoked Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Neither the parking lights of the said truck were visible and...it was dark,” Surjeet said in his complaint, according to India Today. “It was a complete act of negligence on the part of the driver of the truck due to which the car hit the truck and as a result of which my brother sustained multiple fatal injuries.”

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination of the actor was conducted on Wednesday, after which his body was handed over to his family, ANI reported.

Sidhu was one of the accused persons in the case related to the violence at the Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, 2021, during a tractor rally protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.

On that day, farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws held a tractor march to Delhi. Deviating from the official route for the tractor rally, a section of the protesters gathered at the Red Fort and hoisted flags on the monument, leading to clashes with the police.

Farmers’ bodies had blamed Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana for the violence. Two first information reports had been filed against Sidhu in relation to the matter.