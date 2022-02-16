The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA in Telangana,T Raja Singh, for threatening the voters of Uttar Pradesh. In a video posted by Singh, he can be seen threatening Uttar Pradesh voters that their houses would be demolished if they do not vote for the BJP.

“Those who do not vote for BJP, I would like to say that Yogi [Adityanath] ji has sent for JCB bulldozer in thousands,” he can be seen saying in the video. “After the election those who did not support Yogi ji, their areas will be identified, and you know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for.”

He added: “I want to tell the traitors of Uttar Pradesh who do not want Yogi ji to become the chief minister again...If you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you would have to chant Yogi Yogi or you would have leave and run away.”

Telengana BJP MLA T Raja : जो लोग बीजेपी को वोट नहीं करते उन्हें मैं कहना चाहूंगा की योगी जी ने हजारो की सांख्य में जेसीबी/बुलडोजर मांगवा लिया है, जो लोग योगी जी को समर्थन नहीं किया, उन के एरिया को इदेन्तिफ़्य किया जाएगा, और पता है ना जेसीबी और बुलडोजर किस के लिए मुझे आते हैं? pic.twitter.com/85U2VZDCvn — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 16, 2022

The Election Commission notice stated that in prime facie of the opinion of the poll body, Singh had violated the Section 171C (undue influence at elections) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.

The Election Commission has asked Singh to reply to the notice within 24 hours, failing which action will be taken against him.

Two phases for elections to 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been conducted on February 10 and February 14. The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The votes will be counted on March 10.