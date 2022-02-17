The Delhi Police’s special cell on Thursday recovered a bag containing an improvised explosive device from a empty house in the city’s Old Seemapuri area, reported ANI.

A bomb squad and fire brigade personnel have been deployed to diffuse the explosive. Officials of the National Security Guard have also reached the spot.

A forensics team is conducting an investigation at the apartment, according to NDTV.

On January 14, another improvised explosive device was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market in the national Capital. The National Security Guard had carried out a controlled explosion to neutralise the explosive.

Unidentified police officials told ANI that they received information about the explosive in Old Seemapuri area while investigating the Ghazipur flower market incident.

The police officials said that the Delhi Police special cell had intercepted several dozen suspicious phone calls. Based on these calls, the special cell traced the house in Old Seemapuri, they said.

The house is owned by a contractor who had rented the property to three or four youth recently. The tenants are absconding. The police officials said the special cell was trying to verifying the identity of the tenants.