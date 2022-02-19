India on Saturday reported 22,270 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,28,02,505. The number of new cases was 3,650 less than Friday’s count of 25,920 new Covid-19 infections.

The toll rose to 5,11,230 as 325 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The active cases in the country declined to 2,53,739 from 2,92,092 on Friday.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.80% from Friday’s 2.07%. Currently, there are 2,53,739 active cases in the country, and 4,20,37,536 patients have recovered from the infection.

In the past 24 hours, 36,28,578 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country, taking the total number of shots administered to 1,75,03,86,834 since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.