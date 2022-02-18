India on Friday morning reported 25,920 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,27,80,235. The number of new cases was 15% fewer than Thursday’s count.

The toll rose to 5,10,905 as 492 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The active cases in the country declined to 2,92,092.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.07%. As many as 4,19,77,238 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

India has so far administered 174.64 crore vaccine doses to beneficiaries.

On Thursday, Mumbai did not report any new deaths due to the coronavirus disease for the third consecutive day, PTI reported. The city also recorded less than 300 new cases for the fourth straight day.

Meanwhile, travellers going to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa do not require a negative RT-PCR test report anymore, The Hindu reported. Though, carrying a vaccine certificate is mandatory.

This came after the Centre on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories to review or lift the Covid-19 restrictions, signalling the end of the third wave that began in December-end.