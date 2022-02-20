India on Sunday morning reported 19,968 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s infection tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,28,22,473. The number of new cases was 11.53% less than Saturday’s count of 22,270 new Covid-19 infections.

The toll rose to 5,11,903 as 673 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s casualties includes 412 backlog deaths that Kerala added its toll a day ago.

The active cases in the country fell to 2,24,187 from 2,53,739 on Saturday. The daily positivity rate also dropped to 1.68% from 1.80% a day ago, government data showed. So far, 4,20,86,383 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

India has so far administered 1,75,37,22,697 Covid-19 vaccine doses. Of these, 30,81,336 were administered on Saturday.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 42.3 crore people and caused 58.8 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.