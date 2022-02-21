An activist belonging to the Bajrang Dal was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday night in Karnataka’s Shivamogga town, PTI reported. Following his death, the district administration issued prohibitory orders in the town.

The activist, 23-year-old Harsha, was allegedly attacked by unknown persons at Ravi Varma lane in the town’s Bharathi Colony.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited Harsha’s family in Shivamogga. He claimed that the police have found “vital clues” and will soon arrest the culprits. The minister urged people to remain calm.

However, some people allegedly burnt several vehicles in Shivamogga’s Seegehatti area, ANI reported.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R said that orders prohibiting public gatherings under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been issued in the town, and that schools and colleges have been directed to remain shut.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals,” Selvamani said, according to PTI. “We are also working with them.”

On Monday, morning, he said that the overall situation in the town was peaceful, according to ANI.

District Superintendent of Police BM Lakshmi Prasad said that the police have formed a task force to investigate the killing. “Our priority is to find them out and get them punished,” he said. “We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally.”

Jnanendra said on Sunday that the killing was not related to the ban on hijabs in educational institutions and the resultant protests, India Today reported. The minister said further investigation was necessary.

However, state minister KS Eshwarappa alleged that Harsha was killed by “Musalmaan goondas” (Muslim goons), ANI reported. He said that he was very disturbed by the killing.

“I’m going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation,” Eshwarappa said. “We’ll not allow goondaism.”