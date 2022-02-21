The Telangana Police on Sunday registered a case against MLA T Raja Singh for threatening the Uttar Pradesh residents to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported.

In a video posted last week, Singh had threatened the residents saying that their houses would be demolished if they did not vote for the saffron party.

“Those who do not vote for BJP, I would like to say that Yogi [Adityanath] ji has sent for JCB bulldozer in thousands,” Singh had said. “After the election those who did not support Yogi ji, their areas will be identified, and you know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for.”

The complaint was filed against Singh after he failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued by the Election Commission on February 16 regarding the threats.

Singh through his counsel has asked for time till February 21, The News Minute reported. The panel denied his request and had demanded his response by February 19.

Since the commission received no answer, it barred Singh from campaigning for 72 hours and directed Telangana’s chief electoral officer to register a first information report, according to PTI.

On Sunday, the case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act, The Hindu reported. He has been booked for making statements to cause public mischief, interfering with electoral rights, indulging in corrupt practices and promoting enmity

Elections to the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly are taking place in seven phases. Three phases have been completed till February 20. The remaining polls will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The votes will be counted on March 10.