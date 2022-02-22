Equity markets in India extended their losses on Tuesday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost over 1.5% during the opening hours.

At 10.40 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was at 56,775.75, down by 900 points, or 1.57%, from the previous close mark. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was at 16,941.49, down by 265 points or 1.54%.

Experts said that the plunge was a result of negative sentiments in the global markets due to the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to be deployed in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

“The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, according to The Indian Express.

Vijaykumar added that higher crude oil price was another major concern for India. “The inflationary consequence of this will force the Reserve Bank of India to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Globally stock markets have turned weak,” he said.

During Monday’s trading session, all major sectoral sub-indices faced losses. The Nifty Bank, Auto, Media and Realty sub-indices suffered losses ranging between 1.13% to 2.41%.

Shares of TCS, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy’s were the top laggards with losses in the range of 2.24% to 3.33%.