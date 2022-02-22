The Karnataka government on Tuesday told the state’s High Court said that there is no restriction on wearing hijab in campuses of educational institutes in the state, ANI reported. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said that the ban on headscarves imposed by the state was applicable only inside classrooms and during class hours.

The High Court is hearing pleas filed by the students of the Government Women’s Pre-University College seeking permission to wear hijab to educational institutions. They have been protesting since last month after they were not allowed to attend classes for being dressed in hijab. Similar protests have also taken place across the state.

On February 5, the Karnataka government had passed an order banning clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”. On February 10, a three-judge bench had barred the students in Karnataka from wearing “religious clothes” in schools and colleges until further orders.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Navadgi had told the court that there was no restriction on wearing hijab in the country, The Indian Express reported.

“The right to wear hijab under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions under 19(2),” the advocate general said. “In our case, Rule 11 [of Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules] places reasonable restriction as a matter of institutional discipline. This rule imposes upon them a reasonable restriction of wearing a particular headgear.”

Article 19(1)(A) of the Indian constitution grants freedom of expression to India Citizens. However, Article 19(2) subjects a list of enumerated exceptions provided in Article 19 (2).

During the hearing, Navadgi also denied allegations of religious discrimination against the Karnataka government.

“These are bald-faced allegations,” he said, according to Bar and Bench. “No person from one community has been preferred over another community.”

At Monday’s hearing, the Karnataka government had told the court that any element which introduces religious aspects should not be part of uniform in educational institutions. Navadgi had made the comment after Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had sought to know the government’s stand on whether headscarves of the same colour as the uniform could be allowed by colleges.