Kannada actor and human rights activist Chetan Kumar has been arrested for posting a tweet criticising Justice Krishna Dixit, one of the judges of the Karnataka High Court bench hearing the pleas on hijab ban in the state, ANI reported on Tuesday, citing Bengaluru (Central) Deputy Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth.

Anucheth said the police have taken suo motu cognisance of Kumar’s tweet, posted on February 16, and registered a first information report under sections 505(2) (intent to incite a class or community to commit offence) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar will be produced before a judicial magistrate, the police official said, but did not specify when.

In his tweet, Kumar referred to one of his social media posts made two years ago on Justice Dixit’s statement on a rape case. The actor said that Dixit had made “disturbing comments” in the rape case and was now determining whether hijab was acceptable in schools or not.

“Does he have the clarity required?” Kumar had questioned in his tweet on February 16.

In the two-year-old tweet, the actor had mentioned a case where Dixit had granted anticipatory bail to a person accused of rape, noting that the woman had fallen asleep after the assault.

In the rape case, the judge had observed: “The explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman; this is not the way our women react when they are ravished.”

Following public outrage, the judge’s remarks had been expunged from the order, according to Bar and Bench.

On Tuesday, Kumar’s wife Megha said in a live chat on her Facebook page that the actor had gone missing, reported The News Minute.

“No one informed us, his phone is switched off, so is our gunman’s,” she said.

Megha told The News Minute that she has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police commissioner’s office seeking information on Kumar’s whereabouts.