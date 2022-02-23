Social media users on Tuesday pointed out that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Uma Anandan, who won the Greater Chennai Corporation Council polls from Ward 134 in West Mambalam, has earlier expressed her support to Nathuram Godse who shot Mahatma Gandhi dead.

Anandan is the only winner of the BJP in the city, The News Minute reported. She defeated the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,036 votes.

In a video shared on Twitter, Anandan can be heard saying that she was proud that Godse was a Hindu and that she has no regrets in supporting him. Moreover, the BJP leader said that he assassinated Gandhi late. “If it was someone else, Gandhi could have been killed earlier,” she added.

When the interviewer asked her initially if those who pick up knives and guns are only Christians and Muslims, Anandan replied in the affirmative.

#BJP opens its account in #ChennaiCorporation for the first time; its candidate Uma Anandan (ward no: 134) has won the #urbanlocalbodyelections



The newly-elected councilor had courted controversy by calling herself a supporter of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi — Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) February 22, 2022

Godse loving Ms. Uma Anandan is my ward councillor. — Udhav Naig (@udhavn) February 22, 2022

In another video, Anandan can be heard saying that the caste system is part of Indian culture.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga on Tuesday recorded a landslide victory in the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu, held after a gap of over 10 years. The party won two-thirds of the 12,800 plus ward member posts and secured all the 21 municipal corporations in the state.