A Special Investigation Team on Wednesday arrested two persons employed with the West Bengal Police in connection with the death of student leader Anish Khan in Howrah district, PTI reported, citing state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of the Amta police station in Howrah district were arrested as they could have influenced the investigation in the case, the chief minister said during a press conference. Both of them were suspended on Tuesday and have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to PTI.

Home guards and civic volunteers are auxiliary security forces which assist the police.

Khan was found dead at his home in Howrah district on February 18. His family alleged that some people wearing police uniforms had barged into their house and threw Khan from the three-storied building. The police have denied these claims.

Khan’s death had sparked several protests across West Bengal by student organisations, even leading to clashes with police at some places. On February 21, the West Bengal government constituted the Special Investigation Team headed by the director-general of police to look into the case.

Khan’s family has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation saying they do not have any trust in the state police, The Indian Express reported.

Director General of Police Manoj Malviya has alleged that Khan’s family was obstructing the Special Investigation Team’s inquiry “on behest of some political parties”.

“The family did not hand over the mobile phone of the victim to the Special Investigation Team,” Malviya alleged, according to PTI. “They are not allowing us to collect important materials but still, we have managed to make a breakthrough. We will achieve more success after custodial interrogation of the two arrested.”