A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Nawab Malik sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in alleged money laundering case: The central agency had arrested the Maharashtra minister on Wednesday afternoon and produced him in a court in Mumbai. He has been accused of illegally acquiring a property in Mumbai that belonged to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.
  2. At UN, Ukraine says beginning of war with Russia would be “end of the world order”: Ukraine’s security council has approved a plan to impose a state of emergency in the country.
  3. Voter turnout of 60.68% recorded in fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections: Polling took place in 59 constituencies across nine districts of the state in this phase.
  4. Order to ban “religious clothes” applies to students, not teachers, says Karnataka HC: Last week, a private college lecturer in Tumakuru district had resigned after she was allegedly asked to remove her hijab by the institute’s administration.
  5. ‘The Wire’ directed to take down 14 articles on Bharat Biotech by Telangana court: The order came on a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by the company, alleging that the articles made false allegations to undermine its reputation.
  6. Two more arrested for Bajrang Dal member’s murder in Shivamogga: So far, eight people have been arrested in the case. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnaendra said that all eight arrested people have a “long criminal past”.
  7. Rs 18,000 crore returned to banks from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Centre tells SC: The court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the powers of the Enforcement Directorate and certain provisions of the Money Laundering Act.
  8. After more than 36 hours, power supply restored in most parts of Chandigarh: The city’s power department employees went on a strike since Monday night in a protest against privatisation of services.
  9. Supreme Court dismisses plea to cancel physical board examinations: The court said that the petition was ‘ill-advised’ and ‘premature’ as authorities were yet to take a decision on the matter.
  10. SIT arrests two security personnel in connection with West Bengal student leader Anish Khan’s death: One of the arrested persons is a home guard, and the other is a civic volunteer. Both are auxiliary security forces which assist the police.