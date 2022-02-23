The big news: Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At UN, Ukraine said that war with Russia would bring ‘an end to world order’, and the fourth phase of UP polls saw over 60% voter turnout.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Nawab Malik sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in alleged money laundering case: The central agency had arrested the Maharashtra minister on Wednesday afternoon and produced him in a court in Mumbai. He has been accused of illegally acquiring a property in Mumbai that belonged to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.
- At UN, Ukraine says beginning of war with Russia would be “end of the world order”: Ukraine’s security council has approved a plan to impose a state of emergency in the country.
- Voter turnout of 60.68% recorded in fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections: Polling took place in 59 constituencies across nine districts of the state in this phase.
- Order to ban “religious clothes” applies to students, not teachers, says Karnataka HC: Last week, a private college lecturer in Tumakuru district had resigned after she was allegedly asked to remove her hijab by the institute’s administration.
- ‘The Wire’ directed to take down 14 articles on Bharat Biotech by Telangana court: The order came on a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by the company, alleging that the articles made false allegations to undermine its reputation.
- Two more arrested for Bajrang Dal member’s murder in Shivamogga: So far, eight people have been arrested in the case. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnaendra said that all eight arrested people have a “long criminal past”.
- Rs 18,000 crore returned to banks from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Centre tells SC: The court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the powers of the Enforcement Directorate and certain provisions of the Money Laundering Act.
- After more than 36 hours, power supply restored in most parts of Chandigarh: The city’s power department employees went on a strike since Monday night in a protest against privatisation of services.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea to cancel physical board examinations: The court said that the petition was ‘ill-advised’ and ‘premature’ as authorities were yet to take a decision on the matter.
- SIT arrests two security personnel in connection with West Bengal student leader Anish Khan’s death: One of the arrested persons is a home guard, and the other is a civic volunteer. Both are auxiliary security forces which assist the police.