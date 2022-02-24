Ukraine-Russia crisis: Putin has launched ‘full-scale invasion’, says Kyiv
US President Joe Biden warned of a ‘catastrophic loss of life’.
Russian President on Thursday announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine. He called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms. Explosions were heard soon after his televised address in the capital and other parts of the country
United States President Joe Biden vowed that the world will hold Russia accountable and warned of a “catastrophic loss of life” because of Russia’s moves.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been simmering for more than two months, with weeks of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis failing. Russia has amassed more than 1,00,000 troops on its border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has consistently maintained that it has no plans to invade but has for long considered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s eastward expansion an existential threat.
Live updates
10.42 am: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urges the world to “act immediately” after Russian president announced military operation in Kyiv and warned other nations of consequences if they interfere.
In a tweet, the Ukraine’s foreign minister has written:
“The world must act immediately. Future of Europe and the world is at stake. To do list:
1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT
2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats
3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine
4. Financial assistance
5. Humanitarian assistance.”
10.40 am: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have crashed over 2.5% in early morning trade due to massive selloff in global share markets as Russian forces have unleashed an attack on Ukraine.
10.28 am: An Air India special flight is returning to New Delhi as the Ukrainian authorities have closed the country’s airspace for civil aircraft operations, reports ANI.
The Air India flight AI 1947 left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 7.30 am for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv, according to PTI.
Earlier on Thursday, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport. Those on board were mostly students who returned after the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued multiple advisories asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily.
10.20 am: The crisis between Russia and Ukraine, if not handled carefully, would spiral into a major crisis that can severely destabilise the region, says TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations.
“We call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation,” the official tells the Security Council. “We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests.”
On Tuesday, India had called for restraint on all sides and stressed that the immediate priority should be de-escalation of the tensions.
10.10 am: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also says that Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” he tweets. “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”
10 am: Oil breaches $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 amid soaring tensions between Ukraine and Russia, reports AFP.
9.40 am: Russian invasion has begun, says Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, reports CNN. Military headquarters and airfields are being hit by the shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
9.15 am: The United Nations Security Council second emergency session in three days over the Ukraine-Russia crisis is underway.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Putin to not attack Ukraine. “Give peace a chance, too many people have already died,” he says.
The United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, also makes a similar appeal to Putin. “Send your troops and your tanks and your planes back to their barracks and hangars and send your diplomats to the negotiating table,” she says.
9 am: At least seven explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, reports Al Jazeera. “It sounds like shell fire, but it could be air strikes,” Al Jazeera correspondent Andrew Simmons says. “Boryspil international airport came under attack...we’re not sure whether it was shelled or whether it’s an explosion.”
8.45 am: United States President Joe Biden says the “world will hold Russia accountable” over its “unjustified attack” on Ukraine. The president, in a statement, says he would address the public on Thursday to outline the “consequences” for Russia.
The statement from the White House adds:
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way...Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”
8.42 am: Soon after the Russian president authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, an explosion was heard in Kyiv, reports AFP.
8.40 am: Expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to include Ukraine is unacceptable, Putin says, according to Reuters.
8.35 am: Putin in his address says he wants “demilitarisation” of the former Soviet state, and has no plans to occupy it. Those who attempt to interfere with the Russian action will witness “consequences they have never seen”, he warns.
8.30 am: Clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces are “inevitable”, says the Russian president.
8.29 am: In a televised address to citizens, Russian President President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. He urges Ukrainian soldiers to lay down weapons and return to their homes.
8 am: The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern part of the country amid tensions with Russia, reports AP. This comes hours after a conflict zone monitor, Safe Airspace, warned that airlines should stop flying over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.