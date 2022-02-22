The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday once again asked Indian students to leave the country as tensions between Russia and Kyiv continue to escalate.

The embassy urged Indian students to leave the country in the interest of their safety. The embassy had issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals on February 20.

The fresh advisory came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Officials in Ukraine warned that the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk could allow separatist leaders to seek military assistance from Russia, possibly paving the way for an invasion.

The move by Russia led to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, where India amongst other nations voiced their concerns over the crisis between Moscow and Ukraine. The United States and its allies denounced the Russian president’s actions, saying it breaches the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In Tuesday’s advisory, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said that they have been receiving queries from Indian students about online classes by medical universities in Ukraine.

“Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities,” the embassy said.

The embassy added that they are engaging with authorities to streamline the education process for Indian students.

Meanwhile, a special Air India flight left for Ukraine on Monday to bring back Indian nationals, ANI reported. It was part of the special three flights India had announced on the Kyiv-New Delhi route due to the Ukraine crisis.

Another flight is scheduled for March 6, according to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.