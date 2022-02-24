India on Thursday reported 14,148 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,28,81,179. The number of new cases was 954 less than Wednesday’s count of 15,102 new Covid-19 infections.

The toll rose to 5,12,924 as 302 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The active cases in the country declined to 1,48,359 from 1,64,522 on Wednesday.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.22% from Wednesday’s 1.28%. Currently, there are 1,48,359 active cases in the country, and 4,22,19,896 patients have recovered from the infection.

In the past 24 hours, 30,49,988 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country, taking the total number of shots administered to 1,76,52,31,385 since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021.