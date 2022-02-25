Ukrainian capital hit by cruise or ballistic missiles, says senior government official
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that 137 people, including civilians and military personnel, were killed on the first day of Russia’s “military operation”, Al-Jazeera reported.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was “forced” to order military action in Ukraine because of the refusal of Western countries to heed Russian security demands.
Putin announced the “military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday morning, claiming that Russia had to defend itself against threats emanating its neighbour.
Zelenskyy rejected Moscow’s allegation that his country posed a challenge to Russia and said that an invasion could lead to the loss of thousands of lives.
Live updates
8.25 am: Two large blasts were heard in central Kiev early on Friday and a third explosion was heard in the distance, CNN reported.
The capital city was hit by cruise or ballistic missiles, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s chief of the ministry of internal affairs said.
8.10 am: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russia’s attack on his country has shut Moscow off from the civilised world, according to Kyiv Post.
“What do we hear today?” Zelenskyy says. “It’s not just rocket explosions, fighting and the roar of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain lowering and closing Russia off from the civilised world. Our national task is to make sure this curtain does not fall on our territory but on the homes of Russians.”
8 am: Russia is unlikely to have achieved its planned day 1 military objectives, and Ukrainian forces have presented fierce resistance in all regions, according to an intelligence update from the United Kingdom’s defence ministry.
The ministry says that Russian forces are likely to have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and have detained workers there. Ukraine’s armed forces have halted Russia’s advance towards the city of Chernihiv.
7.48 am: The UN refugee agency says around 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes, reports Al Jazeera.
He describes those who died as “heroes”.
Zelenskyy adds that 316 people have been wounded on the first day.
7.40 am: Here is an overview of the major developments on the Ukraine crisis from Thursday:
- Shortly after Russia announced the military operations, explosions were heard from many parts of Kiev.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian military forces to lay down their arms, and said that all personnel who do so will be able to freely leave the combat zone and return to their families.
- Ukraine Police said it logged 203 incidents of attacks since the Russian invasion started.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Putin and called for “immediate cessation of violence”.