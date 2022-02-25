Around the Web ‘I think it’s wrong to race in the country’: F1 racer Sebastian Vettel refuses to compete in Russia The Russian Grand Prix is scheduled for September 25, 2022. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sebastain Vettel at today's press conference expressing his thoughts and feelings on the situation in Russia and stating he will not race at 2022 Russian GP."For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. #F1 #Formula1 #F1Testing #F12022 #SebastianVettel pic.twitter.com/BHDZu8zKaf— FthOne (@FthOne__) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia F1 sports