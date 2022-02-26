Air India’s first flight to evacuate Indians living in Ukraine has departed from the Romanian Capital of Bucharest on Saturday afternoon, PTI reported.

After Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following an attack from Russia, India is looking to evacuate its citizens from war-struck countries through land routes. Over 470 Indians had reached Bucharest on Friday through land route. Air India is operating flights to evacuate them from Romanian Capital.

The first flight with 219 Indians aboard departed from Bucharest at 1.55 pm Indian Standard Time and is expected to land in Mumbai around 9 pm on Saturday, unidentified officials told PTI.

In a message to the first batch of evacuees, Indian Ambassador in Romania, Rahul Shrivastava said: “Entire government of India is working day and night to evacuate everyone and our mission is not complete till we have evacuated the last person.”

#WATCH | "...Entire GoI is working day & night to evacuate everyone and our mission is not complete till we have evacuated the last person. Remember this day 26th Feb in your life...," Rahul Shrivastava, Indian Ambassador in Romania to the evacuated Indians from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ro4pBGrB76 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Air India’s second evacuation flight departed from Delhi at 11.40 AM and is expected to land in Bucharest around 6.30 PM Indian Standard Time.

It is expected to return to the Delhi airport on early Sunday morning carrying 250 citizens, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said earlier on Saturday that citizens in Ukraine should avoid going to border posts without coordinating with Indian government officials. The embassy said that it was getting increasingly difficult for the officials to help in the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border help desks without prior intimation.

The embassy issued the advisory in the context of rapidly escalating violence in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In the early hours of Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops may attempt to attack the capital city of Kyiv shortly.