A woman trainee pilot was killed after her aircraft crashed in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Saturday morning, reported PTI.

The woman, identified as Chennai resident Maheema Gajaraj, 29, was undergoing training with a Hyderabad-based private aviation academy, according to The Hindu. The two-seater aircraft she was flying crashed at Thungathurthy village in the district’s Peddavoora block.

District Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari said the woman was flying a Cessna 152 aeroplane, which took off from the academy’s premises near the Nagarjunasagar Reservoir located in the bordering district of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Rajeshwari, it was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

Witnesses told The Hindu that the aircraft spun in the air before hitting the ground. Rajeshwari said that investigations will be carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well as the police.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed shock at the accident and said an investigation team has been sent to the site, reported ANI.