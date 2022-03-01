Ukraine crisis: 64-km-long Russian convoy closes in on capital Kyiv
Air raid alerts have been issued in several cities, including Kyiv.
Russia continued its military operation in Ukraine for the sixth day as satellite images showed a 64-kilometre-long convoy of Army vehicles lined up around northern part of Kyiv city.
The string of vehicles was observed after the shelling of the Kharkiv city, in which at least eleven civilians were killed.
India has asked its citizens to leave Kyiv immediately.
Air raids alerts were issued in Kyiv, Rivne, Ternopil, Vinnytsia and Volyn and citizens were asked to reach the nearest shelters. Ukrainian President Volydymyr Zelenskyy declared no-fly zone in his country to prevent Russian air attacks.
On Monday night, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed as Russian artillery fired on a military based in Okhtyrka city which lies between Kharkiv and Kyiv.
Live updates
12.08 pm: Indian Embassy in Ukraine asks citizens to leave capital Kyiv immediately.
12.07 pm: Air raid sirens go off in Kharkiv city, according to The Kyiv Independent.
11.45 am: Russian army personnel have reached the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the city’s mayor says, according to AFP. The city is located near the Russian-controlled region of Crimea.
“The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson,” the mayor, Igor Kolykhayev, says. “Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian.”
11.35 am: Russian troops have fallen behind their timeline in the attack on Ukraine due to fierce resistance, and equipment and logistics failures, United States Senator Chris Murphy says, citing information from a classified briefing.
Russian forces will attempt and encircle and cut off the capital city of Kyiv in the next few weeks, he says. “The fight for Kyiv will be long and bloody and Ukrainians are rapidly preparing for street to street combat,” the senator adds.
11.30 am: Ukrainian President Volydymyr Zelenskyy calls for a no-fly zone in his country to prevent Russian air attacks, Al-Jazeera reports. However, the United States says that its participation in such a move would amount to a conflict with Moscow, which it wants to avoid.
11.10 am: The prosecutor of the Hague’s international criminal court says he will launch an investigation into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, reports The Guardian. “I have already tasked my team to explore all evidence preservation opportunities,” Karim Khan says.
10.50 am: An air raid alert has been issued in Kyiv.
10.47 am: More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed as Russian artillery fired on a military based in Okhtyrka city which lies between Kharkiv and Kyiv, reports The Guardian.
9.58 am: The Kyiv Independent reports air raid alerts in Rivne, Ternopil, Vinnytsia and Volyn. Citizens have been asked to head for nearest shelters.
9.48 am: Mastercard on Tuesday says it has blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network because of sanctions imposed on Russia, reports The Guardian. The company also promises $2 million for humanitarian relief.
9.31 am: Film production houses Disney, Warner and Sony stay releases of new films in Russia.
9.12 am: Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of Ukraine capital Kyiv that stretches for 64 km, Reuters reports.
8.52 am: Russian forces carry out shelling on the city of Kharkiv, leaving at least 11 civilians dead, according to AFP. Oleg Sinegubov, the regional governor in Ukraine, said that Russia was bombing residential areas.
8.50 am: The European Space Agency says that a joint Europe-Russia mission to Mars this year is “very unlikely” on account of sanctions against Moscow, AP reports. The agency says that is assessing the effects of the sanctions on its co-operation with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.
8.45 am: The ninth flight carrying Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine has left the Romanian capital of Bucharest for Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says. A total of 218 Indians are on board this flight.
8.40 am: Here is a roundup of the key developments pertaining to the Ukraine crisis from Monday:
- Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, says that more than 5,00,000 people have fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a request to join the European Union.
- Russia’s defence ministry claims that two towns in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, Berdyansk and Enerhodar, and the area around a nuclear power plant, have come under Russian control.
- The first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, held on Monday, led to no concrete outcome. The next round of dialogue will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border. No date for the second round of talks has been announced yet.
- United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said civilians must be protected and attacks against them were “totally unacceptable”. Guterres added that the Russian president putting nuclear defenses on alert was “a chilling development”.
- India’s Ministry of External Affairs said four Union ministers will be deployed to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to oversee evacuation efforts. Jyotiraditya Scindia is being sent to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary and VK Singh to Poland.