India on Tuesday registered 6,915 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall case count to 4,29,31,045 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was 13.70% lower than Monday’s count of 8,013.

The country recorded 180 deaths due to the disease, taking the overall fatality count to 5,14,023.

The daily positivity rate declined substantially to 0.77% from 1.11% on the previous day.

The country currently has 92,472 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Union health ministry. Active cases presently constitute 0.22% of the country’s total caseload.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.59%, and 16,864 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,77,70,25,914 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the start of the inoculation drive on January 16, 2021. Of these, 18,22,513 doses have been administered in the past 24 hours.

Out of the total vaccine doses administered till now, 2,00,95,151 were precaution doses administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.