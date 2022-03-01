Here are the top developments of the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

The Indian government will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly out citizens who are stranded in Ukraine and have managed to reach the neighbouring countries, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday, reported NDTV. Airports in Bucharest in Romania, Budapest in Hungary as well as in Poland and Slovakia will be used. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday evening, Shringla said at least 12,000 of 20,000 Indian students have managed to make their way out of Ukraine. The foreign secretary also said that all Indians have left the Ukranian capital Kyiv, according to PTI. After an Indian student was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukranian city of Kharkiv earlier on Tuesday, the government stepped up efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in that country as the Russian offensive entered its sixth day. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said he has spoken to the Russian and Ukranian envoys about the Indian government’s demand to ensure “urgent safe passage” for its stranded nationals, reported PTI. At least eight people were killed in Russian air strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv, reported AFP. According to Ukraine’s emergency service, six others were injured. Russia also attacked the city’s regional administration building. At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured. The Russian defence ministry urged residents of the Kyiv to leave the area close to Ukraine’s intelligence services infrastructure, warning of attacks there, AFP reported. Defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov warned of attacks by “high-precision weapons”. A huge Russian military convoy was also nearing Kyiv, according to satellite images. Russia and Ukraine will hold a second round of talks on March 2, reported Reuters, citing information from the Russia’s TASS news agency. The news agency said that the initial talks, held on Monday, had lasted five hours. Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin said it was “too early” to assess how the talks between both sides were progressing.