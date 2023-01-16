The big news: Centre wants its nominee in the process to shortlist judges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A report by Oxfam showed that India’s richest 1% own 40.5% of total wealth, and December WPI inflation eased to 22-month low of 4.95%.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- In letter to CJI, law minister proposes including government nominee in judicial appointment panel: The Opposition said that the BJP government is attempting to ‘capture’ judiciary.
- More than 40% of India’s wealth owned by 1% of population, says Oxfam report: The total wealth of the 10 richest Indian stood at Rs 27.52 lakh crore in 2022, a 32.8% rise from 2021.
- India’s wholesale inflation eases to 4.95% – lowest in 22 months: This is also the third consecutive month when the indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained under double digits since March 2021.
- AAP leaders march to Delhi LG’s home against his alleged interference in functioning of government: The Delhi government has alleged that Vinai Kumar Saxena rejected a proposal to send teachers at state-run schools to Finland for a training programme.
- SC criticises MP government stand to challenge Indore principal’s bail, says state ‘must do serious work’: The principal was forced to resign after the student body of RSS claimed that a book in the college library has objectionable content about Hindus.
- In Joshimath, fresh cracks seen in building used to store relief material: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking to declare the crisis in the town in Uttarakhand as a national disaster.
- Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul home: Nabizada was among the few female lawmakers who had stayed in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021.
- Nepal Army says no one rescued alive yet in plane crash: A Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 persons on board, including five Indians, crashed in Pokhara on Sunday.
- SC warns BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay against filing multiple pleas on ‘forced’ conversions: The court also directed him to delete certain paragraphs against minorities from his plea.
- Centre replaces chief of film body which organised International Film Festival of India: At the closing ceremony of the event, its jury president Nadav Lapid had described ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a ‘a propaganda, vulgar movie’.