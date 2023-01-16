A look at the top headlines of the day:

In letter to CJI, law minister proposes including government nominee in judicial appointment panel: The Opposition said that the BJP government is attempting to ‘capture’ judiciary. More than 40% of India’s wealth owned by 1% of population, says Oxfam report: The total wealth of the 10 richest Indian stood at Rs 27.52 lakh crore in 2022, a 32.8% rise from 2021.

India’s wholesale inflation eases to 4.95% – lowest in 22 months: This is also the third consecutive month when the indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained under double digits since March 2021.

AAP leaders march to Delhi LG’s home against his alleged interference in functioning of government: The Delhi government has alleged that Vinai Kumar Saxena rejected a proposal to send teachers at state-run schools to Finland for a training programme.

SC criticises MP government stand to challenge Indore principal’s bail, says state ‘must do serious work’: The principal was forced to resign after the student body of RSS claimed that a book in the college library has objectionable content about Hindus.

In Joshimath, fresh cracks seen in building used to store relief material: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking to declare the crisis in the town in Uttarakhand as a national disaster. Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul home: Nabizada was among the few female lawmakers who had stayed in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021. Nepal Army says no one rescued alive yet in plane crash: A Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 persons on board, including five Indians, crashed in Pokhara on Sunday. SC warns BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay against filing multiple pleas on ‘forced’ conversions: The court also directed him to delete certain paragraphs against minorities from his plea.

Centre replaces chief of film body which organised International Film Festival of India: At the closing ceremony of the event, its jury president Nadav Lapid had described ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a ‘a propaganda, vulgar movie’.