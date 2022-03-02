India on Wednesday registered 7,554 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall case count to 4,29,38,599 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was 9.24% higher than Tuesday’s count of 6,915 infections.

The country recorded 223 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall fatality count to 5,14,246. On Tuesday, India had logged 180 fatalities.

The daily positivity rate increased to 0.96%, as compared to Tuesday’s figure of 0.77%.

The country has 85,680 active coronavirus cases. Active cases currently constitute 0.22% of the country’s total caseload.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the past 24 hours, 8,55,862 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country. In all, 1,77,79,92,977 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the start of the inoculation drive on January 16, 2021.

Out of the vaccines administered on Tuesday, 2,01,38,994 were precaution doses administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.

The nationwide recovery rate is currently at 98.60%, and 14,123 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.