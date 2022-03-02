Condoling the death of an Indian student in shelling in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, Russia on Wednesday said it would investigate the killing and ensure safe passage for citizens stranded in conflict zones.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri district, was killed on Tuesday morning after he left the bunker where he had been sheltering with other Indians to get food.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, describing it as a “special military operation” aimed at dislodging “neo-Nazis” ruling the country.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said his country was working “intensely” on setting up a humanitarian corridor for Indians stranded in Kharkiv and other areas to safely reach Moscow.

He said that the Russian authorities are in touch with their Indian counterparts regarding stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine, according to ANI.

Students in Kharkiv are in very distress condition,in this time only RedCross can come to evacuate.students are suffering from health issues.please evacuate them as soon as possible@RussianRedCross @RedCrossUkraine @IndiainUkraine @PMOIndia @RahulGandhi @MEAIndia @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/NyDkUqiTtd — Pratik Dhal (@pratik_dhal) March 1, 2022

Alipov said Russia is grateful to India for its “balanced” position at the United Nations. “India understands the depth of this crisis,” he said.

So far, India has resisted calls from the United States and Ukraine to condemn Russia, its most important source of military supplies. India’s United Nations ambassador, TS Tirumurti, on February 25 also justified the country abstaining from a vote deploring Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine by stating that dialogue was the only way to resolve disputes.

The next day also India had abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution on holding the special emergency session in the General Assembly to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Alipov on Wednesday said Russia coordinates with India about its position at the United Nations, according to PTI.

Responding to a question, Alipov said he does not foresee any obstacles in supplying S-400 missile systems to India as there are routes to facilitate the deal. “Sanctions, old or new, do not interfere in any way,” he said, according to ANI.

Alipov also stated India’s “unbiased” position was because of its assessment of the situation in Ukraine, not due its dependency on Russian arms.