The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday evening advised all Indian nationals to immediately leave the eastern city of Kharkiv, on foot if necessary, in view of the deteriorating situation and reach three suburbs before 6 pm Ukranian time (9 pm Indian Standard Time).

The advisory was issued as the Russian offensive on the battered eastern Ukranian city of Kharkiv intensified and stranded Indian students alleged they were not being allowed to board trains, reported NDTV.

In two urgent advisories, issued in all-caps, the embassy told the Indian students to proceed to Kharkiv’s suburbs of Pisochyn and Babaye, both 11-12 km away, and Bezlyudovka, 16 km away, “as soon as possible under all circumstances”.

“Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in the railway station can proceed on foot,” the advisory stated.

Several of the stranded students, as well as their relatives in India, also put up appeals for help on social media and shared video clips of them waiting in queues at railway stations in Kharkiv.

My brother, Divyansh Dixit with other 1000 Indian students are stuck at Pivdennyi Vokzal Railway station. Ukrainians soldiers are threatening to shoot if they try to aboard the train. A missile blasted near the station by the Russian fighter. Students trying to go underground. — Rishabh Dixit (@Rishabh26028115) March 2, 2022

A student, Pragun, who was stranded at a Kharkiv railway station, told NDTV that there was no bunker close by and the area was being shelled heavily.

He said one or two gates to a train were opened only for Ukranian people. “And for us there are guns, bullets but no trains,” he alleged, NDTV reported.

According to Pragun, around 1,000 Indian students are stranded at the railway station waiting for trains. He alleged that Ukranian guards were kicking and firing at them.

“I want to tell the Indian government, if something happens to us here, please take care of our family,” he said.

Another student said he had been waiting with a group for three hours at the railway station. “One train came and went,” he added. “We were asked to deboard.”